Everything We Know About Denzel Washington's Wife, Pauletta

Denzel Washington is no stranger to the spotlight. He's starred in movies across genres and appeared on magazine covers for the past couple of decades, making him a household name. His wife Pauletta is not as well recognized, though she is very much so accomplished.

Pauletta, like Denzel, is an actor. She's been in the movies "Beloved" and "Tell it Like a Woman," amongst others, as well as shows like the adaptation of "She's Gotta Have It," and even on Chicago's Broadway. In addition to her roles behind the camera on the stage, Pauletta is a musician. While Denzel studied journalism and drama in school, Pauletta took a different route. She studied piano at Juilliard and is featured as a vocalist in the song "It's In Your Eyes," which appeared on the soundtrack of one of her husband's most famous films, "Philadelphia."

Pauletta and Denzel met on set for the film "Wilma," although they didn't interact at this time. It wasn't until they met again at a mutual friend's house party, and then ran into each other at a play, that they began talking.