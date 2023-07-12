Debra Messing And Susan Sarandon Once Had A Heated Feud Over Donald Trump

The first punches of this Twitter battle were thrown when Susan Sarandon appeared on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes." At the time, the race for the Democratic nomination was head-to-head, and Sarandon was a staunchly outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter. In her interview, she opined, "I think a lot of people are like, 'Sorry, I just can't bring myself to vote for [Clinton].' Some people feel Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately."

This comment angered Hillary Clinton supporter Debra Messing, who promptly took to Twitter to voice her misgivings, writing, "The idea that Susan Sarandon wud say that NOT supporting Hillary in a HRC/Trump race is a legitimate choice for Democrats, is insane," (via The Guardian). Sarandon quickly clarified that she never meant to imply that she would vote for Trump over Clinton because obviously, she wouldn't.

Rather, the actor responded to Messing's tweet: "For those passionate, principled independents & first-time voters who would not be voting ... if it weren't for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma." Unfortunately, though, the damage had already been done, and the Twitter battle devolved into a catty back and forth, as Sarandon saw it. Even when the fight fizzled out, though, it was nowhere near over.