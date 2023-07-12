Sacrifice Might Be The Key To Saving Your Relationship

Relationships are complex. There's the ecstasy of deep connection and the comfort of having someone you trust by your side, and then there's also the conflict that inevitably arises and tests your communication skills and commitment. They're a potential place for both you and your partner to be your most authentic selves with one another, and they also require a great degree of vulnerability that can lead to greater intimacy or hurt. Being in a healthy, lasting relationship is a beautiful thing, but it's not a simple one.

Communication is a core piece in successful relationships. Being aware of and in touch with your wants and needs and then communicating them clearly and respectfully is paramount. Listening to your partner's wants and needs and taking them into account is just as important. There will be times when you're at odds with one another regarding your desires — that is when sacrifice comes into play.

Sacrifice is "when people initially have an immediate self-oriented preference but then decide not to pursue it, after considering outcomes for the partner or the relationship," according to Psychology Today. It's prosocial behavior, which means it's an altruistic action.