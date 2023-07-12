Why Kody Brown Didn't Initially Accept His Split From Christine

Christine was only 21 years old when she married Kody, becoming his third wife after Meri and Janelle. In the years that followed, they welcomed six children of their own, as well as a fourth sister wife into the family. Still, despite the lifestyle that Christine felt she gained from being a sister wife, she told Us Weekly in March 2021 that she didn't always feel like "an equal partner in [the] relationship." She explained, "The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don't have a say or when I feel like I'm not as important or things like that. Anytime we've had major decisions, I go through a time where I'm like, 'Does my opinion really even matter here?' That's when we struggle the most ... is when I feel like I don't really have a say or I don't really have an opinion."

These statements came just a month before the revelation in the "Sister Wives" Season 15 finale that Christine wanted to move back to Utah from Arizona, making it clear that the marriage was over. In the episode, she told her ex-sister wife, Meri, (via Us Weekly), "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore. I don't want to... It's not enough." By October 2021, Christine had returned to Utah, and her announcement came the following month.

Yet, in spite of the signs for fans that this marriage was doomed, according to Kody, he still didn't quite buy it.