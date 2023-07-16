What We Know About Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton's Relationship Before Politics

The 2016 presidential elections were an interesting time to be alive with the farcical debate session where Donald Trump seemed to have it out for his opponent, Senator Hillary Clinton. To the best of everyone's knowledge, the former reality television star has never had anything kind to say about her. Ironically, however, this wasn't always the case. Once upon a time, Trump held Clinton in high regard.

The former President was quoted during a Fox News interview showering the former Secretary of State in praise and saying that he was on good terms with her and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, as recently as 2012 (via Time). "Hillary Clinton, I think, is a terrific woman," gushed Trump. "I am biased because I have known her for years. I live in New York. She lives in New York. I really like her and her husband both a lot. I think she really works hard, and I think she does a good job. I like her."

When Clinton ran for President in the 2008 campaign, Trump told CNN that he was rooting for her as a great potential candidate. "She's very talented," he said to anchor Wolf Blitzer. "I think she's going to get the nomination rather easily." The billionaire businessman even donated to her campaign. Clearly, Trump was cozy with the Clintons before all the bad blood. However, the senator remembers things with a lot less fondness.