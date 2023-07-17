The Complete Evolution Of Deborah Norville

"Inside Edition" has long been the top daily newsmagazine in America. A huge part of its success is longtime anchor Deborah Norville. After gaining fame as co-host of NBC's "Today" show and "News at Sunrise," Norville first joined "Inside Edition" in 1995. Almost 30 years later, the magnetic television personality remains at the helm, and "Inside Edition" continues to rake in almost 5 million viewers on a daily basis.

Though she is now a nightly presence in many Americans' homes, Norville's beginnings are far from the privileged upbringings enjoyed by other television personalities like former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain and current "Today" co-host Jenna Bush Hager. While McCain and Hager grew up in the limelight as daughters of high-profile politicians (Republican senator John McCain and former President George W. Bush), Norville had a relatively normal upbringing in small-town Georgia.

With no family connections in politics or entertainment, Norville found her own way in the world of broadcast television. Starting out as a reporter for local Georgia television stations in the late 1970s, she has come a long way in the past four decades. Alongside her legacy-making run with "Inside Edition," Norville has also enjoyed a robust literary career, launched a yarn empire, and is a two-time Emmy Award winner. Norville was named to the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame in 2016, and it's safe to call her verifiable journalism royalty. Let's take a look back at how Norville got to where she is today.