Royal Expert Explains How Prince William Differs From King Charles In This One Important Way

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK Magazine that when it comes to William, Prince of Wales, "he's not a workaholic like his father." While William is definitely busy as a working royal, he is putting his family first in a way that King Charles III didn't. Bond noted that William "knows how important family life is ... He seems to be a full-on, hands-on, caring dad."

William has commented on his dad's dedication to work in a documentary made for Charles' 70th birthday. He talked about seeing how much work his father had to do, "We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him," per Daily Mail. William also mentioned a desire for increased family time between King Charles and his grandkids: "I would like him to have more time with the children.

Charles grew up differently than his children and grandchildren. Charles was raised more by nannies when he was young while his parents were working, which may have made being a parent himself challenging. William seems to be following more in his mother's footsteps by working to be present for and focused on his young family.