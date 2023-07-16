Why Ivanka Trump May Have Waited Too Long To Distance Herself From Her Famous Father

Ivanka Trump has been working overtime to remove her political association with her father, Donald Trump, and the rest of the family. Her decision to disassociate herself from the powerful political name came after the former U.S. president began to bid and campaign for re-election in 2024. Although Ivanka has surely benefited from nepotism by serving as the Advisor to the President of the United States and publishing books that used her family name ("The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life") in the past, she believed it's time to put a bit of distance between herself and her father.

Ivanka clarified in an interview with Fox News Digital why she had to step away from her father politically. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she explained. She added, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Legal analyst Andrew Lieb said on Newsweek that "it's a little late in the game for her to be rebranding, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal perspective." Some suspect that she's removing herself from the narrative due to the $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organization, which has her roped in as a defendant.