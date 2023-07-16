Why Ivanka Trump May Have Waited Too Long To Distance Herself From Her Famous Father
Ivanka Trump has been working overtime to remove her political association with her father, Donald Trump, and the rest of the family. Her decision to disassociate herself from the powerful political name came after the former U.S. president began to bid and campaign for re-election in 2024. Although Ivanka has surely benefited from nepotism by serving as the Advisor to the President of the United States and publishing books that used her family name ("The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life") in the past, she believed it's time to put a bit of distance between herself and her father.
Ivanka clarified in an interview with Fox News Digital why she had to step away from her father politically. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she explained. She added, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
Legal analyst Andrew Lieb said on Newsweek that "it's a little late in the game for her to be rebranding, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal perspective." Some suspect that she's removing herself from the narrative due to the $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organization, which has her roped in as a defendant.
A conflict within the Trump family
Legal analyst Andrew Lieb further added that there might be a conflict within the family. He explained, "Having all of these people — when it comes to Trump, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka — with the same lawyer, there could end up being conflict of interest issues. I think there's probably something going on here where there's infighting because I find that families all love each other until they're all liable for $250 million. This might be the case as Ivanka Trump continued to steer clear of her association with Donald Trump and the family. She even changed lawyers. She and her brothers once shared the same lawyer for the fraud lawsuit that her family's real estate company is facing.
This isn't surprising considering Ivanka has already expressed her wish to separate herself from the political agenda of her father as early as June 2017. She told "Fox & Friends," "I try to stay out of politics. " Still, she commended her father for his accomplishments. She added, "His political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he'd be able to accomplish." (Via Politico) More telltale signs have been reported by the media through the years, however, it was only in 2020 that her efforts to break away from the pack became more obvious. Following Trump's loss in the 2020 Presidential campaign, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have stopped attending political events and gatherings.
Ivanka stayed true to her words
With Ivanka Trump obviously taking a step back from politics despite taking her sweet time, it's interesting to see what's coming next. The world has indeed seen the stunning transformation of Ivanka Trump, from being Donald Trump's daughter to becoming a mother and forming a family of her own. Her declaration of putting her duties as a wife and mother first was indeed honorable.
Although claims were made about a potential conflict within the Trump family, Ivanka was still apparently on good terms with her father. True to her word of still seeing her father outside of politics, she attended a non-political event to see the Trump clan. She was seen celebrating her father's 77th birthday with Melania Trump. A source of Page Six revealed that Ivanka, with her kids in tow, was seen having dinner at a Bedminster, New Jersey, club with Donald and Melania Trump.
She has also greeted her father for his birthday through her Instagram account. She said, "You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve."