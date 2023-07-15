Tragic Details About Jennifer Hudson

Although Balfour has not admitted to the murders, Hudson has learned to forgive him for what he did. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah's Next Chapter," she said that too much blame can't be placed on Balfour. "For the most part, it's not his fault," said the actress in 2012. "It's like what he was taught and how he was brought up. We tried to offer love. He was so far gone he couldn't even see that. He never had a chance."

For Hudson, processing the grief of losing three family members was an overwhelming feeling. "There's so many shocks involved in it. Like, who do I grieve first or who do I start with? Of course, I'm going to think of my mother because it's my mother. I think of her a lot. Next I think of Julian or my brother. I have moments where it's bits and pieces."

Hudson has found a way to honor them all, creating a charity entitled the Julian D. King Gift Foundation after her nephew. Speaking to People, the singer said her mother's charitable spirit inspired her to create something that gave back to the community. "She used to say, without family, you have nothing. Chicago is my family. Chicago is my home. And so to look for a role model I don't have to look far: That's who we are and how we were raised."