What Happened To PiperWai After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2014, childhood friends and Philadelphia natives Jess Edelstein and Sarah Ribner went into business together to create PiperWai, a natural, aluminum-free cream deodorant made with charcoal. According to Chesnut Local Hill, Edelstein created PiperWai because "I couldn't find a natural deodorant that worked, everything already on the market either irritated my sensitive skin or didn't work at all, so I decided to make my own."

Ribner tried Edelstein's concoction, and the two subsequently launched PiperWai with funds from Edelstein's parents and an Indiegogo campaign. Per Inc. Magazine, the business took off when PiperWai was included in Conscious Box, a subscription service for healthy products. Then in 2015, Ribner applied to have PiperWai on "Shark Tank." In December of that year, PiperWai was featured on episode 11 of season 7.

Edelstein and Ribner asked for $50,000 in exchange for 10% of their company, and they told the sharks that these funds would be used to create PiperWai in a stick form. Moreover, Edelstein and Riber explained that they were selling jars of PiperWai for $12 and went into detail on the science behind PiperWai. Nevertheless, sharks Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban questioned PiperWai and decided not to invest. That left Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner, who were heavily interested. After some back-and-forth negotiating with the two, Edelstein and Ribner made a deal with Corcoran; $50,000 for $25% of PiperWai. This set PiperWai on a path to even greater success.