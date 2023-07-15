What Really Happened Between Savannah Chrisley And Tim Tebow? We Revisit The Fling Rumors

Heisman winner Tim Tebow and podcaster Savannah Chrisley did not allow the chatter about them to fester for too long. In September 2017, Chrisley confirmed to TMZ that their photo opp was nothing more than two friends catching up.

​​"There is no couple to it. We just have a bunch of mutual friends, so it was fun," she told the outlet.

Tebow himself did not comment on the matter, but it looks like things have since cooled down. The former quarterback married Demi-Leigh in June 2023, and Chrisley is dating again following her failed engagement to hockey player Nic Kerdiles. She made the revelation during a March episode of the "Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"I am dating someone," the "Chrisley Knows Best" alum revealed on the podcast. For now, she is choosing to keep that blossoming union private as she focuses on her new normal as guardian of her younger siblings and niece while her parents complete their prison terms. In addition to marriage, Tebow is also focusing on bringing a minor league hockey team to Lake Tahoe, seemingly unbothered by tabloids.