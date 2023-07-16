How Liz Cheney Is Taking Aim At Donald Trump From The Political Sidelines

Not many in the Republican party have spoken out in opposition to Donald Trump. Liz Cheney, however, has made it her job to end the former president's political journey. She was one of two Republicans in the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. As vice chairwoman, she condemned Trump's actions and anyone supporting him. After 18 months, the team's final report accused the former president of encouraging the riots.

Since Cheney's public criticism of Trump, she has been on the outs of the Conservative party.

The attorney lost her re-election campaign for the Wyoming seat in the US House of Representatives to the Trump-endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman. Despite no longer having the political influence of a congresswoman, Cheney is not giving up her fight to end the 45th President's run.

In an interview with journalist Lester Holt at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Cheney shared, "The way that I'm thinking about where we are and what has to be done is much less about, you know, what should I do in terms of am I going to be a candidate or not, and much more about stopping Donald Trump, whatever that takes." And the former US representative is putting her money where her mouth is.