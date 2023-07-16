What We Know About Tiffany Trump's Childhood Connection To The Kardashians

Among the former president's children, Tiffany Trump is an outsider, having grown up at a distance from her famous father and half-siblings. Yet she's still connected to celebrated and wealthy people, including the Kardashians. Essentially, she was their girl next door, having grown up in Calabasas, California, the site of numerous early episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Tiffany explained to People that she and her mother, Marla Maples, lived in the exclusive community "before the show even started" and so they knew the Kardashians "A little bit. My mom was friends with Kris [Jenner], of course, and she's amazing." Though Tiffany is around the same age as Kendall Jenner, she attended the Viewpoint School, according to Vanity Fair, while Kendall was at Sierra Canyon. Still, an association existed: Kendall and Kylie Jenner "were best friends with a friend of mine from my high school," Tiffany noted.

While she and the Kardashians may not have been besties themselves, Tiffany shares at least one similarity with the famous clan in that her Instagram feed is filled with pics of extravagant friends enjoying an existence most of us will never experience. Vanity Fair lists Gaïa Matisse (great-great-granddaughter of artist Henri Matisse), E. J. Johnson (son of basketball great Magic Johnson), and Peter Brant Jr. (son of model Stephanie Seymour) as members of her inner circle.