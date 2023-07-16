How Cameron Diaz Helped Drew Barrymore Through Her Struggles With Alcohol

Substance abuse is unfortunately a common struggle that celebrities face, especially for those who entered the entertainment industry at a young age. Child stars are notoriously known for getting into trouble as they get older and not making the best decisions. The stars that make it out of Hollywood in one piece tend to credit their close friends and family members with keeping a good head on their shoulders, and Drew Barrymore is no exception.

The transformation of Drew Barrymore is one fans have followed throughout her life. The actor has been extremely candid and open throughout the years regarding her drug and alcohol struggles. Barrymore started abusing alcohol when she was only 11 years old and was hooked on cocaine a year later. By the time she was a teenager, Barrymore didn't want to live anymore and sought help with rehab.

Unfortunately, Barrymore's divorce from her third husband Will Kopelman in 2016 caused her to cling to alcohol for comfort. She told People that "there was no scandal," which actually made pinpointing why it didn't work harder. If "divorce is the death of a dream" (as a friend of Barrymore's told her), then it's easy to understand how it could have caused her to spiral. When it comes to substance abuse, it's not uncommon for those around you to put up boundaries or cut ties completely. Luckily, Barrymore's friend and fellow actor Cameron Diaz was one of the few who stuck by her side until she got sober again, offering her the support and encouragement she desperately needed.