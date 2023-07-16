Why Missy Elliott Took A Break From Music

Melissa, Misdemeanor, Ms. Supa Dupa Fly — no matter what she goes by, Missy Elliott is a household name known best for her multi-decade success in the music industry. However, the Grammy award winner shocked fans when she stepped away from her fire-hot career and took a break from churning out hits.

Elliott's start in the music industry unfolded mostly behind the scenes, with Elliott writing and producing tracks for other artists, often alongside friend Tim "Timbaland" Mosley. However, all eyes (and ears) quickly turned on her once she released her album "Supa Dupa Fly" in 1997. The album showcased Elliott's rapping skills and helped solidify her as one of the biggest female rappers during an era when men overwhelmingly dominated the genre. The artist followed up her debut album with the release of "Da Real World" in 1999, followed by "Miss E... So Addictive" in 2001. Then, in 2002, Elliott stunned both fans and critics with her album "Under Construction," spawning the mega-hit "Work It," which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rapper-slash-producer kept busy, continuing to collaborate with artists such as Christina Aguilera and Ciara, while also pumping out two more albums of her own. Despite her fast-paced rise, Elliott stopped releasing her own music for a decade following the release of "The Cookbook" in 2005, largely prompted by a scary medical diagnosis.