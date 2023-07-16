How Brad Pitt Got Tricked Over His French Mansion

Brad Pitt revealed his secret passion project that's left the world all buzzing with intrigue. The A-lister apparently spent an entire year hunting for medieval treasure, beneath his estate! It turns out that Pitt's expeditious foray into viticulture has evolved, trying to unearth far more than just luxurious wines. The said expedition took place at the Chateau Miraval, the wondrous estate he bought with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, back in 2008. It's worth noting that Chateau Miraval has produced and distributed luxurious, and expert-approved wines since 2012 in partnership with Famille Perrin. So, the villa itself is already a goldmine for its owners.

While the world has seen the stunning transformation of Pitt in Hollywood, no one expected he'd transform into a treasure hunter behind the scenes. The "Bullet Train" star came clean in a GQ interview that he was elated at the potential riches in his property. He mentioned how an unnamed man convinced him that there was a secret cache of 13th-century treasure buried underneath his property. The former power couple bought the vineyard for the astonishing price of $60 million.

However, according to Pitt, the secret treasure in the property was estimated to be worth more than that. It was allegedly a huge trove of gold, worth millions of dollars, left and buried there back in the day.