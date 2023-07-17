Why Sally Field Hated Locking Lips With Burt Reynolds On The Big Screen

While working together on 1977's "Smokey and the Bandit," Sally Field and Burt Reynolds suddenly embarked on a five-year romance. "We'd known each other about three days, four days," Field informed ABC News' Diane Sawyer. "It was instantaneous, and four days felt like four years. You can see it in our faces. We were sort of deeply entangled." Reynolds had advocated for Field to be his co-star in the movie. "[T]alent is sexy. And she's got that," he reminisced to Today in 2018, explaining how he challenged her naysayers. In 2015, he reflected on their time as a couple, telling Vanity Fair that Field was the "love of [his] life."

For Field, however, the past was not so rosy. When questioned about her worst onscreen kiss during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the veteran actor immediately mentioned Burt Reynolds. "It just was not something he did really well," Field admitted. "It's just a lot of drooling was involved." The situation was even more difficult due to their offscreen relationship. "I tried to look the other way and say, 'that was just then,'" she commented. While she and Reynolds were a couple, they appeared onscreen together in four movies.

Lackluster kissing aside, Field has also been candid about other tumultuous aspects of her romance with Reynolds. Speaking to The New York Times in 2018, she characterized their relationship as "not without loving and caring but really complicated and hurtful to me."