The GMA Anchor Who Set Erin Andrews Up With Her Husband

Erin Andrews and her husband Jarret Stoll have been married since 2017. The two tied the knot in Montana five years after they first met — and the way they met is a pretty unique story. Stoll noticed Andrews while she was covering the 2012 World Series, and he sent a text to a mutual friend, "Good Morning America" anchor, Michael Strahan. As the story goes, Stoll asked Strahan to set him up with Andrews, but she really wasn't interested. Determined, Stoll decided to take things into his own hands and approached Andrews at another game. She agreed to go out with him, and that was that. Andrews recounted the story while filling in for Kelly Ripa on a 2013 episode of "Live with Kelly & Michael."

After Stoll proposed to Andrews, the former "Dancing With the Stars" co-host went on "Good Morning America" to tell Strahan how it all happened. "Finally! I'm only 100 years old so it's nice he did that ... well, I'm one foot in the grave," she joked, high-fiving Strahan. She went on to share that Stoll got down on one knee at Disneyland. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," she said, adding, "I was bawling like a child." It makes sense that Andrews would share this exciting news with Strahan; the two go way back, after all.