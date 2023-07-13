Ree Drummond Is Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Member Of Her Family

Our fur babies enrich our lives beyond measure, but they never stay with us long enough. Such is the case for the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, and her beloved dog Walter. Drummond posted the sad news on July 12 that the Basset Hound had died. "Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter," she mourned on Instagram. "I'm going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol' boy."

The tribute was met by more than 200,000 likes (if one can actually "like" a heartbreaking message), and messages of sympathy from family and friends. Country superstar Trisha Yearwood wrote, "Sending you all the love, my friend. Love walks on all paws." Son Bryce Drummond echoed, "The best to ever do it." Even the photographer who had captured Walter's antics on camera offered condolences: "He will be missed."

Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, are well known for their love of animals, big and small. In addition to the horses and cows they keep on their Oklahoma ranch, they (now) have six dogs and a cat. Walter was one of four Basset Hounds, a breed popular for their loyalty and laid-back nature, according to the American Kennel Club. The breed's life expectancy is 12 to 13 years, and indeed, Walter is thought to have been around that age.