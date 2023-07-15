Details About Virgin River Star Martin Henderson's Friendship With Heath Ledger

Martin Henderson is known for his roles on TV shows such as "Big Sky," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Virgin River" as well as films such as "The Ring," "Juveniles," "X," and "Miracles from Heaven." He was even in the video for Britney Spears' hit song "Toxic." However, there is much more to Henderson than his acting credits. He is also a philanthropist and reportedly has some impressive cooking and baking skills as well. In addition, the actor has been in the business for a long time and even credits his late friend Heath Ledger for helping him stick to it and find success.

"We actually became friends working on a show in Western Perth in his hometown and then we lived together in Sydney for a while and at the same time, he came across to America, to LA," Henderson previously said of his friendship with Ledger (via Greg in Hollywood). "Shortly thereafter I went to New York to study so we were both in the states at the same time. I went and took a bit of time out in New York to study and then came to LA and we lived together in LA for a while. There's a nice rivalry between Australians and New Zealanders but most of it's in good fun. I think we just enjoy riling each other up and giving each other a bit of stick," he added.

Of course, the two grew close, and Ledger went on to become a huge inspiration for Henderson.