Maureen McCormick And Eve Plumb's Journey From Brady Bunch Babies To HGTV Stars

In the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood, actors often find themselves navigating the delicate process of transitioning between different genres. Fortunately for "The Brady Bunch" characters Marcia and Jan, played Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb respectively, a shot at another dream job was just a (Zoom) call away.

The kickoff for McCormick and Plumb's dream job started in 2019, when the former child stars of "The Brady Bunch" — an American sitcom about a large family and their daily adventures — namely McCormick, Plumb, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland, reunited for "A Very Brady Renovation." The HGTV show aimed for the renovation of the iconic house in the show.

In 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of the seven-episode miniseries prompted McCormick and Plumb to be invited back to HGTV to be designers on "Design At Your Door," a show that offers people virtual assistance in renovating their own homes. "To be able to do this is an absolute dream job for me because it's something I just love so much. I love to work with textures and colors and perspective and get that whole design feel," Plumb told E! News. McCormick also shared, "I have always loved all of the areas of design. I love the whole network and all of the different things. I love [...] home design and the food and the DIYs and the gardens." Plumb and McCormick's paths to landing the show have been long and winding, but the pair has remained graceful and resilient over the years.