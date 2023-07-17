A-List Actors That Had Relationships With Budding Comedian Matt Rife

With a sold-out international tour that crashed Ticketmaster Taylor Swift-style and millions of TikTok followers, Matt Rife is comedy's favorite fresh-ish face. In reality, he's been paying his dues in underground comedy clubs for over a decade. It wasn't until 2022 that Rife blew up on TikTok. He's become known for his crowd work, sexually explicit material, and perhaps most importantly, his jawline. In Rife's own words, "I spent the first 22 years of my life building a personality. For what? You think I need to be funny now?" (via YouTube). What he's referring to is his famous glow-up. "If you look at pictures of me at like, 19, completely different looking person," he revealed on Cancelled with Tana Mongeau.

Since gaining widespread notoriety online, Rife has developed friendships with A-listers like Dave Chapelle and Ashton Kutcher. The latter (along with Mila Kunis) even starred in his viral tour announcement video. Performing in a new city every night has made dating difficult for Rife. "I just don't have time. I'm on the brink of being sick almost every day. Not in a cold kind of way, but just being run down," the comedian explained to Elite Daily. That being said, he was briefly linked to "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale and, after their alleged split, was spotted with "Find Me in Paris" actor Jessica Lord. According to a few TikTok sources, he also has a profile on Raya, the celebrities-only dating app.