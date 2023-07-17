Why Chelsea Clinton Spent Weeks Apologizing To The Secret Service

Being a twelve-year-old girl can be challenging for countless reasons: puberty, crushes, cruel peers, middle school awkwardness, etc. But imagine being a twelve-year-old girl whose father just became President of the United States. Suddenly, you might go from being nervous about standing up in front of the class to realizing you are about to be thrust into the spotlight in front of an entire nation, perhaps the entire world.

That's a lot of pressure on a young kid, and it would be understandable for a child of that age to push back or to rebel against all of the new constraints being put on her life. After all, the child of the president needs to be protected at all times, and therefore cannot enjoy the same freedoms an average American child might. Further, everything you do or don't do might be discussed widely by the media, so you would be expected to be on your best behavior always. Again, a lot of pressure for a kid.

When Chelsea Clinton's father, Bill Clinton, took office in 1993, however, twelve-year-old Chelsea demonstrated a maturity and concern for all those around her that many might consider surprising for a child of her age.