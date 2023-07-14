How General Hospital's Laura Wright And Wes Ramsey Are Spending Their Summer Vacation

Despite the seeming glamour of the career, soap opera actors earn their keep through long, fast-paced days of shooting. ABC Daytime's vice president of production, Dominick Nuzzi, told Variety that they work hard to keep "General Hospital" production costs down, which has increased the rate at which they shoot episodes. "Now, the model is doing seven to eight episodes a week, and we shoot 110 to 140 pages per day instead of 80 pages," he stated, adding, "We're in production roughly 35 weeks a year as opposed to 50. Our budget is down 30% of what it was back in 2009. That's a big factor of why the show is still financially viable." With an incredible work schedule like that, as well as virtually no rehearsals and having to get a scene right in one take, a soap actor needs to take a break now and then to refresh themselves.

"GH" actors Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey are a real-life couple, with Wright playing Carly Spencer and Ramsey having formerly portrayed the villain, Peter August. Wright has been embroiled in several front-burner storylines. Now, she and Ramsey have shared how they're spending their much-deserved time off on social media. In June 2023, Wright posted pictures of herself and her children on Instagram when they vacationed in Mexico, captioning it, "Spent a couple weeks in Sayulita, Mexico — special time with my kids." Wright and Ramsey later posted amazing photos from another special vacation away from set.