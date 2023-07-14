How General Hospital's Laura Wright And Wes Ramsey Are Spending Their Summer Vacation
Despite the seeming glamour of the career, soap opera actors earn their keep through long, fast-paced days of shooting. ABC Daytime's vice president of production, Dominick Nuzzi, told Variety that they work hard to keep "General Hospital" production costs down, which has increased the rate at which they shoot episodes. "Now, the model is doing seven to eight episodes a week, and we shoot 110 to 140 pages per day instead of 80 pages," he stated, adding, "We're in production roughly 35 weeks a year as opposed to 50. Our budget is down 30% of what it was back in 2009. That's a big factor of why the show is still financially viable." With an incredible work schedule like that, as well as virtually no rehearsals and having to get a scene right in one take, a soap actor needs to take a break now and then to refresh themselves.
"GH" actors Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey are a real-life couple, with Wright playing Carly Spencer and Ramsey having formerly portrayed the villain, Peter August. Wright has been embroiled in several front-burner storylines. Now, she and Ramsey have shared how they're spending their much-deserved time off on social media. In June 2023, Wright posted pictures of herself and her children on Instagram when they vacationed in Mexico, captioning it, "Spent a couple weeks in Sayulita, Mexico — special time with my kids." Wright and Ramsey later posted amazing photos from another special vacation away from set.
The couple posted amazing pictures of Lake Tahoe
On July 10, "General Hospital" star Laura Wright posted several pictures of her and Wes Ramsey's time at Lake Tahoe. "First sunset in Lake Tahoe was just beautiful," she captioned it. The photos of the sunset were accompanied by a couple of selfies of the two. Former "GH" castmate, Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt Westbourne), commented, "I love Lake Tahoe." The next day Wright posted several magnificent shots of the lake, woods, and mountains, writing, "These pictures don't do this majestic setting justice — today we hiked to Eagle Lake — it took my breath away." Another "GH" alum, Kimberly McCullough (Robin Scorpio), simply responded, "Wow!!!!"
On July 12, Wright continued with a series of pictures showing her on a boat, with Ramsey water skiing in the background. The final pic of the post was a selfie of the two on the beach, with a blonde woman in the background. She wrote, "Day 2 on the lake – so beautiful (can you guess the photo bomber)." Several fans guessed it was Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker from "Days of Our Lives"), but Wright has yet to respond about the person's identity. Wright's final Instagram post on July 13 had several pictures of the grandiose forest and the lake with mountains in the distance and culminated with a shot of a pine tree tattoo on her wrist. She summed everything up, saying, "Today's hike was another spectacular adventure!! Just stunning!!"