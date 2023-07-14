Robert Redford's Grandson Has Grown Up To Be His Twin

Robert Redford is one of the biggest names in cinematic history. The multi-hyphenate's career in Hollywood dates back to the 1960s, and his starring roles include memorable films such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and "The Way We Were."

As a director, he's been the visionary behind films like "Ordinary People," "A River Runs Through It," and "The Legend of Bagger Vance." He's tried his hand at producing, with EP credits including "Love in the Time of Money," "People I Know," and "The Adderall Diaries." He's also helped provide a platform for emerging filmmakers, co-founding the Sundance Film Festival.

While his career has kept him very busy, Redford still found time to raise a family. He has four children: James Redford, Amy Redford, Shauna Redford, and Scott Anthony Redford. Through them, he has several grandchildren, including one who has grown up to look like he could be his twin. Dylan Redford is following in his famous grandfather's footsteps in more ways than one, and fans of the legendary actor will be excited to see his grandson's star continue to rise.