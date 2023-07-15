Sarah Drew And Eric McCormack Set To Star In Unusual Inspiring Hallmark Flick, Guiding Emily

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Two of our favorite TV stars are bringing their acting talents to an upcoming Hallmark movie, and we could not be any more excited.

Sarah Drew, a "Grey's Anatomy" and Lifetime alum, and Eric McCormack of "Will & Grace" fame are coming together to star in Hallmark's "Guiding Emily," an inspiring and emotional flick based on the widely popular "Guiding Emily" book series. According to TV Line, Drew is all set to play the titular Emily, a woman who is faced with accepting a life change when she becomes permanently blind after a rock-climbing accident. In an unusual twist, McCormack will be providing the voice of Garth, a struggling dog who is falling behind the rest of the pack in his training to become a guide dog. Yes, Garth will have a voice, and none other than funnyman McCormack will be the actor to lend Garth his vocals. Garth and Emily are destined to come together and find new meaning to life within one another.

The plot of the movie seems serious, but we're sure there will be some heartwarming and funny moments sprinkled in where dog-McCormack is concerned.