Prince George Isn't Being Raised Like Previous Monarchs (& He Has Kate Middleton To Thank)

Prince George is the future king of the UK, falling second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William. Much like his father and grandfather, George is being groomed to one day rule the monarchy, which comes with a great responsibility. However, George isn't getting the same upbringing as his dad and that's because his mother is being very cautious about what will and won't be allowed when it comes to raising her first born son. "It's a massive balancing act," a palace source told People magazine. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch," the source continued, adding, "He's getting firsthand experience of what it's like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Indeed, George has it very different than his granddad and even his great-grandmother, both of whom were raised, in part, by governesses, according to People. And while the Prince and Princess of Wales do have a nanny to help with their three kids, Princess Kate is very hands-on with her brood. "Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time. She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day," a source told the outlet in mid-July. As Kate navigates motherhood, she knows that her children will play important roles in the future — but she's doing things her way.