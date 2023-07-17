Bizarre Conspiracy Theories About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most famous people to ever live. She also has one of the most discussed and debated deaths as well. The model-turned-actress became a true Hollywood icon after being discovered by a photographer named David Conover in 1944. Conover photographed Monroe and other female factory workers during World War II, and helped her start her career as a pin-up model. She later changed her look and her name before making her Hollywood debut. During her career, Monroe starred in several films including "How to Marry a Millionaire," "Gentleman Prefer Blondes," and "The Seven Year Itch."

During her time in the spotlight, Monroe also had several high-profile relationships such as marriages to Yankees baseball player Joe DiMaggio and playwright Arthur Miller, as well as romances with Marlon Brando, Milton Berle, and Frank Sinatra. After becoming a superstar, the entertainment industry was stunned when Monroe was found dead in her Brentwood, California home on August 5, 1962 at the age of 36. Monroe's housekeeper became alarmed when the star wouldn't answer door, and called the starlet's psychiatrist, who broke a window and found the actress unresponsive.

Monroe was later pronounced dead from an overdose of sleeping pills. However, decades after her death, the rumors and conspiracy theories are still plaguing fans who believe there's more to the story.