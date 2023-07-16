The Scrapped HGTV Series Drew Scott Nearly Starred In

It seems hard to imagine there was a time when the Property Brothers weren't there to show TV viewers how to transform their humdrum homes into impressive showpieces. But before their fame, Jonathan and Drew Scott tried their (identical) hands at a number of jobs, including modeling, body doubling (Drew was the double for Tom Welling on "Smallville"), and even shopping-center security detail. ("Scott Brothers: Mall Cops" just doesn't have the same ring to it.) But it was the twins' background in real estate and house-flipping that finally paid off. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Scotts explained how a small Canadian cable station green-lit their idea for a series. "An executive there said, 'Two young, hot guys in tight jeans doing slow-motion renovations? We'll take it!'" Drew quipped.

From there, it was only a matter of time before HGTV came to the same realization. Since then, the Scotts have been a fixture of the home-reno genre for nearly a decade. At the moment, they're busy with three shows: "Property Brothers: Forever Home," "Brother vs. Brother," and "Celebrity IOU," a heartwarmer in which the twins help celebs make over the homes of the important people in their lives. For those of us not lucky enough to get our homes, um, "brothered," we can still get a similar effect courtesy of Wayfair's Scott Living home-goods line.

One intriguing question comes to mind, however: Would the Scotts be as successful today if Drew had gotten the Ryan Seacrest treatment?