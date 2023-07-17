Princess Charlotte Is Kate Middleton's Twin In Her Wimbledon Debut

Princess Charlotte is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of tennis. On July 16, 2023, the young royal made her Wimbledon debut, sitting alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and her older brother, Prince George. Charlotte was dressed in a blue floral frock and a pair of white closed-toe shoes. She put on a pair of nude-rimmed sunglasses after making her way to the royal box. As Charlotte kept her eyes glued to the action on the court, she displayed plenty of facial expressions in anticipation of what might happen next.

Royal watchers can easily draw a comparison between Charlotte and her mom, Kate Middleton, who has also been known to show a lot of emotion during various matches over the years. Indeed, the Princess of Wales is a huge tennis fan — and her love of the sport started long before she became a senior member of the royal family. During a chat with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu, Princess Kate reminisced on attending Wimbledon with her father and her sister.

"We would be there at the crack of dawn, maybe not overnight but at the crack of dawn," she recalled, according to Hello! magazine. Kate is, of course, very athletic, and has been known to play tennis herself, albeit not professionally. Given this, it's really no surprise that she and Prince William have got their kids involved — and for George and Charlotte, tennis isn't just a spectator sport.