Martha Stewart's Daughter Struggles With An All Too Familiar Health Diagnosis

Alexis Stewart might not be as famous as mom Martha Stewart, but she's still made a name for herself over the years as the host of the radio show "Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer" from 2005 to 2010 and as the author of the 2011 tell-all memoir "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here." Over the years, Alexis has also made headlines for her heartbreaking — and super relatable — struggles with infertility.

The author first opened up about her difficulties conceiving on an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," in 2007, when she was 42 years old. On the show, Alexis revealed that she had first decided that she wanted to have a baby when she was 36, but the timing wasn't ideal, and she held off, falsely believing she would be able to conceive naturally later.

Infertility is far from being a unique health issue. According to the World Health Organization, one in six people worldwide experience infertility, and The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists notes that infertility becomes more common after the age of 35. By 45, most people will be unable to conceive without medical intervention. Like many struggling to get pregnant, Alexis decided to turn to fertility specialists to start the family she'd always dreamed of.