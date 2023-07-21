When Did Adam Sandler Meet His Wife Jackie?
Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's most prolific comedy film stars. However, off-screen he lives a quite normal life. Except for lavish Bat Mitzvah parties for his two daughters, some aspects of his life are rather atypical for such a massive star. For example, Sandler makes fashion headlines, but not because of flashy luxury brands. Instead, it is because of his down-to-earth t-shirts and basketball shorts that led Vogue to call him a "fashion antihero."
Another detail about Sandler which makes him a Hollywood anomaly is the fact that he has been married to the same woman for 20 years. The "Uncut Gems" star married his wife Jackie in 2003. The model-turned-actress initially turned heads in the 1999 film "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" starring Sandler's fellow "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Rob Schneider. Sandler wanted her to be in his upcoming film "Big Daddy" set to release the following year. It was on the set of this film that they first met.
Jackie has appeared in many of Adam's films
Jackie Sandler played a waitress in Adam Sandler's film "Big Daddy." On Instagram in 2020, Adam posted a photo from their first meeting prior to filming, captioning it, "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl." Their 2003 wedding was a star-studded event in Malibu, California. Guests included Rodney Dangerfield, longtime friend Jennifer Aniston, and Adam's bulldog Meatball who wore a tux for the occasion (per UPI).
Some of Adam's other films like "Grown Ups" and "The Do-Over" also feature Jackie as a supporting character. Aside from appearing onscreen herself, Jackie is supportive of her husband's career. In his best actor acceptance speech at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala (posted on YouTube), the comedy star said he was "scared" to take on the lead role in the drama "Uncut Gems," but Jackie encouraged him. "[Jackie] said, 'Go f*cking do that thing' and 'You can do that sh*t' and we rehearsed together all the time," Adam shared.
The couple has two daughters
Adam and Jackie have two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. As toddlers, they crashed Adam's speech when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They both grabbed the mic to say, "I love my daddy!" Perhaps this foreshadowed their ventures onto the big screen. Like Jackie, they both have made cameos in their father's films. Adam revealed to longtime friend and occasional costar Drew Barrymore that his daughters wanted to appear in his 2020 film "Hubie Halloween." "They were asking me the whole damn year," he joked on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020.
The "Happy Gilmore" star commemorated his 20th anniversary with Jackie by posting a photo from their wedding on Instagram. "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you," he wrote in the caption. The whole family will appear in his 2023 Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," based on the novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom.