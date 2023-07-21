When Did Adam Sandler Meet His Wife Jackie?

Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's most prolific comedy film stars. However, off-screen he lives a quite normal life. Except for lavish Bat Mitzvah parties for his two daughters, some aspects of his life are rather atypical for such a massive star. For example, Sandler makes fashion headlines, but not because of flashy luxury brands. Instead, it is because of his down-to-earth t-shirts and basketball shorts that led Vogue to call him a "fashion antihero."

Another detail about Sandler which makes him a Hollywood anomaly is the fact that he has been married to the same woman for 20 years. The "Uncut Gems" star married his wife Jackie in 2003. The model-turned-actress initially turned heads in the 1999 film "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" starring Sandler's fellow "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Rob Schneider. Sandler wanted her to be in his upcoming film "Big Daddy" set to release the following year. It was on the set of this film that they first met.