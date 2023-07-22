Why Reese Witherspoon Initially Refused Her Sex Scene With Mark Wahlberg

Films sometimes feature intimate scenes that play a significant role in the movie's narrative. Filming these intimate scenes often requires a foundation of trust and open communication between co-stars and the production team for the seamless transition of each sequence. While it's important to set boundaries and have a supportive environment, there are times when actors ultimately refuse to shoot these kinds of scenes.

Such was the case when "Legally Blonde" star Reese Witherspoon declined to film an intimate scene with Mark Wahlberg for the psychosexual thriller movie "Fear." The world has seen the stunning transformation of Witherspoon in Hollywood, but when she was still starting in the industry, she revealed that she had an unpleasant experience. She was only 19 when they filmed the 1996 movie, and she admitted that she wasn't really comfortable doing a particular scene. Technically, she didn't have to do a sex scene, but rather, she had to be stimulated by Wahlberg's character while they were on a rollercoaster.

The actor was also a little blindsided by it since it wasn't specifically mentioned in the script. "I didn't have control over it. It wasn't explicit in the script that that's what was going to happen, so that was something that I think the director thought of on his own and then asked me on set if I would do it, and I said no. It wasn't a particularly great experience," she told Harper's Bazaar in July 2023.