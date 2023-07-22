Tragic Details About Jackie Kennedy's Life

The following article includes discussions of suicide and child death.

Jackie Kennedy was undoubtedly one of America's favorite first ladies, as well as one of the most iconic. Famous worldwide for her style and poise, Jackie captured the attention of the public like no other. Unfortunately, her life was riddled with tragedy.

Born into a wealthy family in 1929, Jacqueline Bouvier grew up in New York. She studied history, literature, art, and French in college, and spent her third year of studies in Paris, France. Afterward, she got herself a job as a columnist for the Washington Times-Herald publication and was known as the "Inquiring Camera Girl". During the time of her employment, Jackie met then-Congressman John F. Kennedy, who would later become her first husband. Jackie, the woman of many nicknames, went on to become the 35th First Lady of the United States when JFK was elected president in 1960. The pair shared two children, but tragically also lost three. After JFK's assassination in 1963, Jackie admitted to never recovering from the dire ordeal. She went on to marry again, but the union was far from ideal. Widowed for the second time, Jackie lived until her early 60s, when she passed away from cancer.