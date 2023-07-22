Why Andy Cohen Accused James Corden Of Stealing His Late-Night Talk Show Ideas

The world of celebrities is often portrayed as glamorous and harmonious, but conflicts among famous individuals are not uncommon. With the constant scrutiny, media attention, and high stakes of their careers, Hollywood can create an environment filled with pressure. Due to the competitiveness in show business, it's not surprising that Bravo TV star Andy Cohen thought James Corden was copying his ideas — especially since the format of their shows was so similar.

In a "Table For Two" interview with celebrity restaurateur Bruce Bozzi, Cohen claimed he has revolutionized the late-night scene for this era through his show "Watch What Happens Live." He said, "I'm not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that 'Watch What Happens Live' redefined what the late-night talk show is."

Soon after, the well-known host of "The Real Housewives" franchise talked about how Corden seemed to have copied some of the things they used on the show "WWHL." He explained, "[WWHL] was the first bar on late-night [and] then James Corden got a bar. James Corden kind of wound up [copying our set]. It is what it is."