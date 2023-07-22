Kelly Ripa's Son's Godmother Is One Of Her Former Soap Co-Stars

Between 1970-2011, thousands of fans tuned in religiously to watch the award-winning soap opera, "All My Children." The show kickstarted some of Hollywood's most successful careers and, in the process, some of its most successful friendships. Kelly Ripa, who began acting in "All of My Children" at 19, went from soap opera darling to talk show royalty. Looking back on her experience with "AMC," Ripa told E! News, "I still consider my dear friends from the show my family, and I miss every single one of them." Not only did Ripa meet some of her very best friends on the show, but she also met her husband, Mark Consuelos.

After well over two decades, Kelly Ripa's marriage appears stronger than ever. Together, Consuelos and Ripa share three kids. With all of the changes and challenges that come with building a family, Ripa and Consuelos continue to value and cherish the "AMC" cast. They even made one of their co-stars, Eva LaRue, the godmother of their first son, Michael.