The Main Reason Angelina Jolie Felt Broken After Her Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship was once the talk of the town. Although they were together for more than a decade, the two ended their marriage in 2016, two years after they tied the knot. The split wasn't an easy decision for Jolie, however. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," she told The Guardian in 2021. She went on to say that she truly wanted her kids to be healthy and to heal from the divorce, which was a priority for her. When things got nasty, Jolie couldn't help but feel "broken."

"You want to make sure there is support for the children in your life," she said. Jolie has always stressed the importance of family and has been determined to ensure that her kids have felt loved and nurtured, even if her marriage to their father didn't work out. Additionally, Jolie has done her best to heal from the past and to shield her six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — from the public eye and to allow them to foster a zest for life. "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through," Jolie told People magazine in 2021.