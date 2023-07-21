Why Flirting Isn't Always Easy To Recognize, According To Experts

Flirting can be one of the most thrilling yet confusing experiences one can have. If used successfully, flirting can be a fun, rom-com-worthy interaction that leaves you feeling on cloud nine. However, most flirting goes unnoticed because our signals aren't always so evident. Flirting is a language of its own and is a learned behavior that requires knowledge, experience, and practice.

One study conducted by the University of Kansas revealed that only a small percentage of individuals between the ages of 18 and 48 were able to accurately detect flirting. In the study, only 18% of women were able to recognize when men were flirting, while only 36% of men were able to recognize women flirting.

Flirting is not a universally understood behavior, so it should be considered that what works successfully for one person may not for another. If you struggle with flirting, whether that's recognizing it or avoiding it altogether, fret not, because you aren't alone. "The next time you find yourself trapped in the enigmatic world of flirting, remember that even the most skilled detectives might struggle to crack the code," relationship expert Chris Gillis told The List. "Life is too short to let the complexities of flirtation pass you by, so embrace the uncertainty, laugh at the hilarity, and keep your heart open to the possibility of love amidst the confusion."