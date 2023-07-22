Unforgettable Moments From The Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard Trial

This post contains allegations of domestic abuse.

Few celebrity trials have received as much media attention as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's. It all began in 2018 when Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post describing the effects of the domestic abuse she had endured. Although her ex-husband's name wasn't in the piece, it was easy to assume she was referring to Depp because Heard previously filed for a temporary restraining order against him for domestic abuse in 2016, after she filed for divorce.

According to the complaint filings obtained by People, Heard alleged that Depp had thrown a phone at her, violently grabbed her arm, and held her down. She believed substance abuse had driven Depp to a violent breakdown. The court ultimately granted the restraining order. But, in March 2019, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard for her statements in the op-ed. His lawyers accused Heard of falsifying the abuse claims as a means to improve her reputation and obtain better job opportunities.

In August 2020, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him of trying to tarnish her reputation and attempting to silence a victim. Although she initially tried to get the case dismissed in 2021, it went to trial in 2022, and with it came a media frenzy. People stood outside the court to meet Depp and boo Heard, made memes about a trial with domestic abuse at its core, celebs reacted, and we couldn't stop talking about the jaw-dropping court moments.