Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Views Reportedly Affected Her Friendship With Jodie Sweetin

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin grew up together on the set of the hit family sitcom "Full House." The two actors portrayed Tanner sisters DJ and Stephanie on the series, and they've frequently noted that they, along with the rest of the cast such as John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and the late Bob Saget, have always felt a strong family connection. Meanwhile, just like in reality, there are times when family members don't see eye to eye and that has been an issue for Bure and Sweetin in the past.

The actors have known each other for most of their lives, and they've formed a very close bond during that time. Bure and Sweetin even reunited for the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House," which followed the adult lives of the Tanners. In 2022, Sweetin shared her feelings about her TV big sister in a sweet Instagram tribute to Bure.

"We've lived through a lot of our lives together, ups and downs, celebrations and heartbreaks ... and throughout it all, I know we love each other," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for you, for all the laughs and hugs and girl talk through the years." However, that very same year, the co-stars had a massive disagreement when Bure made some controversial comments about gay marriage that went against Sweetin's own, more liberal beliefs.