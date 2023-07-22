What Ariana Grande's Soon-To-Be Ex Dalton Gomez Does For A Living

Separation and divorce in Hollywood come with a unique set of challenges and complexities. Navigating the end of a relationship under the scrutiny of the public eye requires resilience. It's hard enough to heal a broken heart after a breakup, but it's a completely different story when you have to deal with constant media attention while you're trying to move past the pain. It is important to keep in mind that behind these intriguing headlines are individuals facing the same emotional frustrations as anyone else.

This is probably what Ariana Grande is dealing with after it was reported that she has separated from her soon-to-be ex-husband Dalton Gomez. The pair got married in May 2021 after dating for over a year. Grande and Gomez's wedding was held at their Montecito home. However, just two years after they tied the knot, the couple hit a rough patch that ultimately led to the demise of their marriage.

Despite their busy schedules, Gomez apparently tried hard to make things work by clearing his schedules and flying to London to see Grande while she was filming "Wicked." Gomez is a luxury real estate agent who helps buyers find the perfect home through the Los Angeles-based luxury company, Aaron Kirman Group. As stated on the company's website, he has "extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates."