What Ariana Grande's Soon-To-Be Ex Dalton Gomez Does For A Living
Separation and divorce in Hollywood come with a unique set of challenges and complexities. Navigating the end of a relationship under the scrutiny of the public eye requires resilience. It's hard enough to heal a broken heart after a breakup, but it's a completely different story when you have to deal with constant media attention while you're trying to move past the pain. It is important to keep in mind that behind these intriguing headlines are individuals facing the same emotional frustrations as anyone else.
This is probably what Ariana Grande is dealing with after it was reported that she has separated from her soon-to-be ex-husband Dalton Gomez. The pair got married in May 2021 after dating for over a year. Grande and Gomez's wedding was held at their Montecito home. However, just two years after they tied the knot, the couple hit a rough patch that ultimately led to the demise of their marriage.
Despite their busy schedules, Gomez apparently tried hard to make things work by clearing his schedules and flying to London to see Grande while she was filming "Wicked." Gomez is a luxury real estate agent who helps buyers find the perfect home through the Los Angeles-based luxury company, Aaron Kirman Group. As stated on the company's website, he has "extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates."
Dalton met Ariana through his work
As a luxury real estate agent, Dalton Gomez deals with homes worth millions of dollars, which means he also earns a significant amount of money as a commission. Due to this, it has been reported that he has a massive net worth of $20 million.
While Gomez is not a celebrity himself, he often gets to meet and socialize with celebrities, including Miley Cyrus. He has sold several properties to celebrities such as NBA star Chandler Parsons and has also facilitated the sale of a $7.5 million mansion to "The Big Bang Theory" star Kunal Nayyar. With the nature of his job and the people he has met through the years, it's not surprising that he met Ariana Grande through work.
According to Us Weekly, Grande met Gomez before the pandemic. At the time, the singer was apparently looking for a property outside of Los Angeles to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. While checking out properties, Ari's team found the real estate agent and sought his help. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer was immediately smitten by Gomez as a source close to the two told Us Weekly, "When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him." Soon after, the realtor was seen attending several parties with people close to Grande.
The marital problems between the two started in early 2023
Rumors of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorcing first made headlines in April 2023. Fans were quick to spot indications that their marriage was over, one of which was that the singer was not wearing her ring. This wasn't the first time the co-star of Jeannette McCurdy in "Sam & Cat" was seen without her ring, but she was quick to shoot down separation rumors before. In a TikTok video uploaded on August 2022, Grande said, "I'm just not wearing my ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce, so before you start, don't."
However, this time around, her silence seemed to have made the speculations louder. It didn't help that Gomez deleted his Instagram account around the same time. Despite ongoing rumors, some fans defended the singer's marriage, saying they were just a really private couple. After months of assumption from the media and fans alike, the news is no longer a rumor as it has been confirmed that the pair have called it quits.
They had a fulfilling marital partnership until early 2023 when trouble in the marriage started. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, "They were having issues before she left for 'Wicked' filming [in London] that they couldn't resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven't been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely."