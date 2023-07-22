What You Never Knew About Virgin River Star, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Ben Hollingsworth has made a huge splash with fans in the role of Dan Brady on "Virgin River." However, some viewers might not know much about the actor's real life. It may be easy to picture Hollingsworth as a mischievous schemer due to his role on "Virgin River" as the mysterious and brooding character that has ties to Martin Henderson's character Jack Sheridan and his sister Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen). The character is certainly the bad boy of the show, as he's been in jail and roped into illegal drug activity. However, Hollingsworth has played several different roles in his career.

The actor has appeared in TV shows such as "Degrassi: The Next Generation," "Heartland," "Suits," "CSI: Miami," "Once Upon A Time," "Cult," "Nancy Drew," and more. He's also been in movies like "Cold Pursuit" and "Vendetta." The Canadian native also got to work with Demi Moore on "The Joneses," who was stunned when she learned that the actor had never seen an NFL game. "Demi took me because I told her I'd never seen a football game before. She picked me up, and we go, and we drive underground, and we get out, and the owner of the Atlanta Falcons greets us and walks us through this tunnel and like directly out onto the field," he told Southern Living of the experience.

While "Virgin River" fans have been watching Hollingsworth play the misunderstood charmer, his real life couldn't be more different.