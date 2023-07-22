Andrew Stewart: How Many Times Has Martha's Ex Been Married?

In all these years, Martha Stewart has only married once, but her ex-husband Andrew Stewart has married twice since their divorce. Just three years after his 29-year marriage with the TV icon ended, Andrew married Martha's assistant, Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years younger than him. So, naturally, many believed that Andrew had been unfaithful. But to make things even weirder, Martha may have played a part in bringing them closer.

According to Jerry Oppenheimer, the writer of Martha's biography, "Just Desserts," Clare McCully, a close family friend, told him, "What Robyn found sort of weird was that Martha would always say, 'You and Andy would be perfect together.'" She added, "Martha used to push them together, laughing about it in her way, which was more of a put-down of the two of them. It was sadistic" (via Daily Mail). But the couple couldn't make things work in the long run, so they divorced.

In 2015, Andrew married Shyla Nelson, the President and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing. Before Shyla Nelson joined the company, she worked as a communication expert for several big names. Nelson is big on creating a meaningful environmental change, so she founded the "One Earth One Voice" campaign that encourages people to speak about climate issues and demand changes from their government. According to her website, she and Andrew move between their homes in California and Vermont. Together, they have five children and two grandchildren.