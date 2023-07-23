David Foster's Daughters Made Their Feelings About Yolanda Hadid Clear

David Foster and Yolanda Hadid tied the knot in 2011, about five years after they started dating. Both previously married with children from past relationships, Foster and Hadid seemed to be a match and very much enjoyed spending time together. Parts of their relationship were made public when Hadid decided to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2012. "Yolanda is going to make an excellent addition to the cast and she can definitely hold her ground if the claws come out; she is no shrinking violet," a source told Radar Online at the time.

Over the next four seasons of the show, fans got to know both Foster and Hadid, the latter of whom shared information about the various health issues she'd been struggling with, including Lyme disease. Hadid believes that the symptoms that she'd been dealing with actually contributed to her split from Foster in 2015. "I'm starting to feel that David is unhappy with the fact that I can't be by his side the way that I used to be. I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It's sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too sick to be by his side," she wrote in her memoir (via People). And while Foster hasn't really spoken negatively about Hadid's health struggles, his two adult daughters have made their feelings about his ex-wife quite clear.