The Celeb Drew And Jonathan Scott Said Was A Total Gentleman On HGTV's Celebrity IOU

As one of HGTV's favorite duos, twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott — better known as the Property Brothers — have hosted more than one popular show for the television network. They began with "Property Brothers," but have since added shows like "Property Brothers: Forever Home," "Brother vs. Brother," and "Celebrity IOU." Each show brings a twist on home renovation reality television. For "Celebrity IOU," the twins team up with a celebrity to renovate the home of someone special in said celebrity's life. For example, Kate Hudson chose to revamp her mother-in-law's backyard on the show. Other celebs who have appeared on "Celebrity IOU" include Kristin Chenoweth and Glenn Close.

Brad Pitt was the celebrity guest for the very first episode of "Celebrity IOU" back in 2020. He set the bar high for A-listers everywhere with his down-to-earth personality and attention to everyone working behind the scenes. The Property Brothers were thoroughly impressed.