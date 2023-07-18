What Happened To Liberate After Shark Tank?

Regardless of how busy your work and personal life are, you should always take time for your mental health. Olivia Bowser, a certified yoga and meditation teacher (per LinkedIn), created Liberate for this very reason. Liberate provides individuals and corporations with virtual classes and workshops to increase mental well-being. Based in Los Angeles, Bowser, who has a background in marketing, founded Liberate in May 2020 from an apartment she shared with a roommate (via Thrillist). As this was amid COVID lockdowns, Liberate quickly found success.

Bowser told PIX11 that the anxiety she felt from working a demanding job led her to explore meditation and other wellness practices, resulting in Liberate. Bowser explained, "What I wanted to do was to create a way to reap the benefits of mindfulness while still having that dynamic energy that you'd get from a physical fitness workout." In December 2021, Bowser went on season 13, episode 9 of "Shark Tank" to get investors for Liberate.

Bowser walked into the tank, unrolled a yoga mat, and said (via YouTube), "Oh did you think we were on our physical fitness today? No sharks, today we're working out our mental muscles." Bowser went on to explain that Liberate was designed as an online tool to help your mental health and that classes, which she and other instructors led, were held on Zoom. The sharks were intrigued by this concept but had doubts about Liberate.