TRL Fashion Moments That Made Us Cringe

If you've forgotten about Taryn Manning, you're not alone. If you haven't forgotten about her, you've either been binge-watching "Orange Is the New Black" or you're a serious cinephile, because Manning's recent entries on IMDb haven't gotten a lot of buzz outside the film community. But long ago, when she was running in the same circles as Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, Manning was part of the duo Boomkat (technically, she still is, but the group hasn't released an album since 2009), and her status as a burgeoning pop star warranted her an appearance on the hottest daytime music news program, "TRL." Boomkat was never a huge hit, so their appearance on the show was more notable for Manning's outfit than whatever music news the band was sharing in 2003.

And boy was her outfit a doozie. Manning wore a pair of lowrise pinstripe cargo trousers that zipped at the feet and covered her shoes entirely. She left her midriff bare and wore what appeared to be a black bra of some sort. She threw a white moto jacket with black stitching on the top and called it an outfit. We're not sure what style Manning was aiming for, and we'll probably never know for sure. What we do know is that it sends shivers down our spines to this day.