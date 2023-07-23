Meet Ashley Graham's Husband, Justin Ervin

Model Ashley Graham has had a stunning transformation during her time in the fashion industry. She has blossomed into one of the top supermodels and branched out into a bestselling author, releasing her book "A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like" in 2017. Following decades of models being subjected to harmful dieting practices, Graham's success has been an inspiration to people all over the world, not least because it creates space in the industry for more full-figured women.

While her name is widely recognized, less is known about Graham's husband, Justin Ervin, whom the model and author has been with for 14 years. The happy couple initially met in 2009 while attending the same church service. Despite not having the blessing of her relatives due to Ervin being a Black man, the couple overcame the racial barriers and married on August 14, 2010. Graham may be the superstar of the relationship, but Ervin is highly successful in his own career and is an avid supporter of his wife to boot.