The Moment Mila Kunis Wanted To Take Her Friendship With Ashton Kutcher To The Next Level

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most popular celebrity couples. The pair are beloved by fans, who have watched them blossom from co-stars to friends and finally spouses. The couple has an adorable slow-burn of a love story that started when they were very young and cast on the hit series "That 70s Show." At the time, Kunis was just 14 years old, while Kutcher was 20. During the series, the actors' characters, Jackie and Kelso, had a romance. In a scene where the characters kissed, Kunis and Kutcher locked lips for the first time, marking Kunis' first-ever kiss, per People.

Although the couple were close, and Kunis admitted to having a crush on Kutcher, the pair remained platonic friends for several years. Kutcher went on to date several famous actors and eventually married icon Demi Moore. Meanwhile, Kunis had a long-term relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin. However, in 2011, the former co-stars both found themselves single again.

The pair reunited in 2012 at the Golden Globes, and Kunis revealed that she started looking at her old friend a bit differently.