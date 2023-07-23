What You Never Knew About Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello has become a very recognizable face in Hollywood over the years thanks to his roles in films such as "Magic Mike," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," and "What To Expect When You're Expecting." He also appeared in TV shows like "The Big Bang Theory," "Mom," "One Tree Hill," "White Collar," "How I Met Your Mother," and "True Blood." However, his first big break was as Flash Thompson in the Tobey Maguire-led "Spider-Man" films in the early 2000s. In addition to his acting career, Manganiello is also a producer, director, and writer. He has even done many of his own stunts. He's also made headlines for his relationship with soon-to-be ex-wife, Sofia Vergara.

Of course, Manganiello is more than just an actor. He's also a huge health and fitness enthusiast who has actually written a book about his passion in the hopes of helping others create good habits and maintain their health. In 2013, Manganiello published "Evolution: The Cutting Edge Guide to Breaking Down Mental Walls and Building the Body You've Always Wanted." "It was about putting yourself into a position where training becomes mental, not just physical," Manganiello told Muscle and Fitness of the book. "It's about pushing the mind past those perceived limitations. And the only thing I could say to people is you just have to back yourself into that corner and see what you're made of."